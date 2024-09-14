Will RG Kar impasse end? Bengal govt invites protesting doctors to Mamata Banerjee’s residence at 6 pm

  • West Bengal government has invited doctors to CM Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm to hold meeting to resolve RG Kar impasse.

Livemint
Published14 Sep 2024, 05:48 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses junior doctors during their dharna over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, near Swasthya Bhavan, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses junior doctors during their dharna over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, near Swasthya Bhavan, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.(PTI)

The West Bengal government on Saturday invited medics to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm to hold meeting in order to resolve RG Kar impasse.

The development came after agitating junior doctors on Saturday sent a mail to the state government expressing their wish to hold talks with Mamata Banerjee 

Earlier, in the day, the chief minister paid a surprise visit to them at their site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters.

Stating that they wanted transparency, one of the agitating doctors said that they are willing to hold a meeting with the chief minister anywhere and anytime to resolve the impasse. 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWill RG Kar impasse end? Bengal govt invites protesting doctors to Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm

