Will RG Kar impasse end? Bengal govt invites protesting doctors to Mamata Banerjee’s residence at 6 pm

The West Bengal government on Saturday invited medics to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm to hold meeting in order to resolve RG Kar impasse.

The development came after agitating junior doctors on Saturday sent a mail to the state government expressing their wish to hold talks with Mamata Banerjee

Earlier, in the day, the chief minister paid a surprise visit to them at their site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters.