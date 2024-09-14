The West Bengal government on Saturday invited medics to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm to hold meeting in order to resolve RG Kar impasse.
The development came after agitating junior doctors on Saturday sent a mail to the state government expressing their wish to hold talks with Mamata Banerjee
Earlier, in the day, the chief minister paid a surprise visit to them at their site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters.
Stating that they wanted transparency, one of the agitating doctors said that they are willing to hold a meeting with the chief minister anywhere and anytime to resolve the impasse.
