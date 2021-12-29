As Covid cases rise due to highly infectious Omicron variant, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the officials to review the pandemic situation in the state. She also said that schools and colleges could be shut down for some time if necessary, according to PTI.

The chief minister held an administrative review meeting at Ganga Sagar, South 24 Paraganas, where she said that “decision needs to be taken on the international flights coming to Kolkata".

“As of now, we are not reducing the number of trains due to Ganga Sagar Mela," she added.

So far, India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated.

Delhi has recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

West Bengal has reported 11 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

On Monday, Bengal's Covid tally went up to 16,31,065 as 439 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 19,726.

