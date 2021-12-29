1 min read.Updated: 29 Dec 2021, 02:23 PM ISTLivemint
So far, India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated
As Covid cases rise due to highly infectious Omicron variant, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the officials to review the pandemic situation in the state. She also said that schools and colleges could be shut down for some time if necessary, according to PTI.
The chief minister held an administrative review meeting at Ganga Sagar, South 24 Paraganas, where she said that “decision needs to be taken on the international flights coming to Kolkata".