West Bengal govt preparing app to store data on migrant labourers

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2020, 06:02 PM IST PTI

  • The labour department is collecting data on nearly 11 lakh workers who have come back from other states
  • Details of a worker's residential address, phone number, family members, bank account, Aadhaar and PAN cards, blood group, and his or her skills will be available in the app

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is preparing a mobile app to store detailed information about migrant labourers who have returned to the state during the lockdown period, as well as their families, officials said on Monday.

The labour department is collecting data on nearly 11 lakh workers who have come back from other states, they said.

"The data collection process is in the final stage of completion. The information will be fed to the app. Once that is concluded, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate it," state Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak said.

According to the officials, the app will have personal and professional information of a labourer.

Details of a worker's residential address, phone number, family members, bank account, Aadhaar and PAN cards, blood group, and his or her skills will be available in the app, an official said.

The department is also trying to keep an option in it so that the government can offer a helping hand to a labourer who is in distress, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

