In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government is ready to provide land, support for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines. She also urged Modi to speedily import vaccines from global manufacturers and encourage world and national players (vaccine manufacturers) to open up franchise operations.

In the letter, she said "You are kindly aware that as per experts vaccination is now the real antidote to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. It seems however the production of vaccine in the country is inadequate and insignificant in the context of massive needs of the people at large...."

"... With the aid of science and experts, it is possible to identify the reputed and authentic manufacturers who have international reputation and credibility, and it is possible for us in this country to speedily import vaccines … I urge you to embark upon the endeavor without any further delay..." the letter said.

It also noted that, "... We, in West Bengal, are ready to provide is ready to provide land, support for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines.

As many as 3,29,942 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,22,96,414, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday morning.

The daily tally has only seen a slight decrease when compared to Monday.

New fatalities saw a minimal dip in the last 24 hours with 3,876 people succumbing to the disease. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,49,992.

In addition to this, 2,49,992 were discharged across India in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,90,27,304.

(With inputs from agencies)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.