West Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

West Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 04:48 PM IST
- West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the move will provide some respite to people stung by burgeoning prices of fuel
The West Bengal government today announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel effective from midnight.
West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the move will provide some respite to people stung by burgeoning prices of fuel.
"The Centre earns ₹32.90 per litre in taxes from petrol, while the state gets ₹18.46 only.
In case of diesel, the central government's earning is ₹31.80 per litre as against ₹12.77 for the state," Mitra said.
Amit Mitra also alleged that the Centre had imposed cess to avoid devolution with states, which is "against the characteristics of federalism".
To a question, Mitra said the Union government should reintroduce the planning commission.
Meanwhile, TMC on Saturday staged a protest march against the continuous hike in the prices of petroleum products across the country.
Party supporters marched from Jadavpur to Hazra crossing to mark their opposition to the spiralling prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.
The ruling party in the state expresed its protest in a tweet "Prices hiked for the tenth consecutive day. Modi hai to mumkin hai' (possible because of Modi).
Petrol price almost touched ₹92 in Kolkata, while 14.2 kg LPG cylinders were almost ₹800.
