West Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The West Bengal government today announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel effective from midnight.

The West Bengal government today announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel effective from midnight.

"The Centre earns ₹32.90 per litre in taxes from petrol, while the state gets ₹18.46 only.

In case of diesel, the central government's earning is ₹31.80 per litre as against ₹12.77 for the state," Mitra said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Mitra also alleged that the Centre had imposed cess to avoid devolution with states, which is "against the characteristics of federalism".

To a question, Mitra said the Union government should reintroduce the planning commission.

Meanwhile, TMC on Saturday staged a protest march against the continuous hike in the prices of petroleum products across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ruling party in the state expresed its protest in a tweet "Prices hiked for the tenth consecutive day. Modi hai to mumkin hai' (possible because of Modi).

Petrol price almost touched ₹92 in Kolkata, while 14.2 kg LPG cylinders were almost ₹800. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}