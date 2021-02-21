Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel
A Petrol Pump staff filling petrol to a vehicle.

West Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

1 min read . 04:48 PM IST Staff Writer

  • West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the move will provide some respite to people stung by burgeoning prices of fuel

The West Bengal government today announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel effective from midnight.

The West Bengal government today announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel effective from midnight.

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the move will provide some respite to people stung by burgeoning prices of fuel.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Budget 2021: Govt is facilitator, private sector driver of growth, says FM Sitharaman

2 min read . 04:42 PM IST

UK starting to restrict spread of virus variants, Hancock says

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST

Covid-19: Delhi reports less than 150 daily cases, two more deaths in last 24 hrs

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST

West Bengal: 12 companies of CAPF arrive ahead of polls

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the move will provide some respite to people stung by burgeoning prices of fuel.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Budget 2021: Govt is facilitator, private sector driver of growth, says FM Sitharaman

2 min read . 04:42 PM IST

UK starting to restrict spread of virus variants, Hancock says

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST

Covid-19: Delhi reports less than 150 daily cases, two more deaths in last 24 hrs

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST

West Bengal: 12 companies of CAPF arrive ahead of polls

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The Centre earns 32.90 per litre in taxes from petrol, while the state gets 18.46 only.

In case of diesel, the central government's earning is 31.80 per litre as against 12.77 for the state," Mitra said.

Amit Mitra also alleged that the Centre had imposed cess to avoid devolution with states, which is "against the characteristics of federalism".

To a question, Mitra said the Union government should reintroduce the planning commission.

Meanwhile, TMC on Saturday staged a protest march against the continuous hike in the prices of petroleum products across the country.

Party supporters marched from Jadavpur to Hazra crossing to mark their opposition to the spiralling prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The ruling party in the state expresed its protest in a tweet "Prices hiked for the tenth consecutive day. Modi hai to mumkin hai' (possible because of Modi).

Petrol price almost touched 92 in Kolkata, while 14.2 kg LPG cylinders were almost 800.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.