West Bengal govt reduces tax by 1 on petrol, diesel

Kolkata (West Bengal) : The West Bengal government on Sunday announced a reduction of tax by ₹1 per litre on petrol and diesel, which will be applicable from midnight.

In a statement, State Finance Minister Amit Mitra said that the state government decided Re 1 cut in prices of petrol and diesel to be applicable from midnight.

"State govt believe that this will provide some respite to the people. The Central government levies ₹32.90 as tax cess on one litre of petrol," he said.

Ahead of Assembly polls in the state, Mitra challenged union Home Minister Amit Shah for a virtual debate on the increase of cess on fuel prices.

"However it is significant to mention that when Modi Government came to power total aggregated cess was 8 per cent of the gross tax collected and now it has increased to 14.5 per cent. This is why the CAG has also questioned the Central government on why they are increasing cess and not tax? This is a direct attack on the federal structure. I have also written to the Finance Minister of India highlighting the same," Mitra stated.

The prices of petrol and diesel are increasing continuously for more than 10 days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed ₹100 in some states. Opposition parties also held protests in different parts of the country over the rise of prices of diesel and petrol. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

