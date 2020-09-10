West Bengal govt reschedules lockdown in view of NEET 2020. Check new dates

The West Bengal government has revoked its earlier decision of complete lockdown in the state on September 12 in the interest of the students appearing for NEET exam on September 13, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced today.

Mamata Banerjee tweeted that the decision was taken after numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12 September considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13 September.

However the complete lockdown in the state on 11 September will remain in place and no public activity will be allowed on that day.

Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "GoWB had initially announced a statewide lockdown on Sep 11th & 12th. Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres."

Mamata Banerjee also wished the students appearing for the medical entrance examination.

Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best.

Indian Railways will also operate the Kolkata Metro Rail service on 13 September for the students who will appear in the NEET exam.

Earlier, State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till September 20.

"Current lockdown measures will remain in place in the state till September 20 and a complete lockdown will be observed on September 7, 11, and 12," Banerjee said.





