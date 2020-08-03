West Bengal govt revises COVID-19 lockdown schedule again. Here's new list

West Bengal government on Monday issued a revised list for biweekly lockdown in the state. There will be a complete lokcdown in the state for two days every week till the end of the month, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced earlier. After announcing lockdown dates, "several requests and appeals have been received from different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community based customs," the state government said today. Considering the public sentiment, the West Bengal government has announced the fresh dates for partial lockdown in the state.

West Bengal government on Monday issued a revised list for biweekly lockdown in the state. There will be a complete lokcdown in the state for two days every week till the end of the month, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced earlier. After announcing lockdown dates, "several requests and appeals have been received from different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community based customs," the state government said today. Considering the public sentiment, the West Bengal government has announced the fresh dates for partial lockdown in the state.

Here's the complete lockdown schedule In West Bengal

Here's the complete lockdown schedule In West Bengal Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

August 5, Wednesday

August 8, Saturday

August 20, Thursday

August 21, Friday

August 27, Thursday

August 28, Friday

August 31, Monday

What's allowed, what's not

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Bengal, the state government has decided to implement a biweekly lokcdown to prevent the virus spread. Only the essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. Medical outlets will remain open. All the other shops will be shut for two days a week across the state. The educational institutions will remain closed till August-end. All the government and private offices, commercial establishments will also be shut.

All the public and private transport will remain shut. The domestic flight operations from Kolkata airport will be suspended tomorrow due to the partial lockdown in the state. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the flight services will remain shut on those days when lockdown is being implemented in Bengal next month. Eastern Railways has also cancelled the trains scheduled on July 29. Petrol pumps are allowed to function on the days of complete lockdown.

The domestic flight services from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will also remain shut on those days when lockdown is being implemented in West Bengal. The passengers were requested to contact concerned airlines to change their flight schedule.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 among bank employees, the West Bengal government earlier decided to let all bank branches shut all over the state on all Saturdays.