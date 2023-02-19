West Bengal govt says no leaves on 20-21 Feb as staff call for 2-day cease-work
The 'Sangrami Joutho Mancha' comprising 18 state government employees associations had called for the cease work and vowed not to deviate from the path of agitation till the DA is hiked adequately and the gap between the central and state DA is bridged.
As platform of state government employees called for a two-day cease work on 20-21 February in protest against the "meagre" hike in their dearness allowance (DA), the West Bengal government has now said that no employee will be granted casual or any other leave for the 48 hour strike.
