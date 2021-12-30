West Bengal govt suspends all flights coming from UK to Kolkata from 3 Jan

West Bengal government has decided to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3, according to an official statement.

Further, all passengers coming from other non at-risk countries by international flights to West Bengal have to mandatorily undergo a Covid test upon arrival at their cost.

The airlines will randomly select 10% of the passengers for Covid RT-PCR testing and the remaining 90% of the passengers of a flight will take Rapid Antigen Test on arrival.

If incoming passengers test positive in antigen test, they will have further undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test, according to guidelines issued by the govt.

Passengers can pre-book the Covid test before boarding so that there would be less waiting time on arrival.

Earlier, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had talked about most omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK and expressed concern.

"It's a fact that the omicron carriers are coming via international flights. The Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where omicron cases are high," she said.

Amid sharp rise in Covid cases due to highly transmissible variant Omicron, Mamata said that certain restrictions will be imposed in areas where infections are increasing in the state.

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded a sharp rise in Covid cases, with 1,089 fresh infections. Kolkata alone reported 540 new cases.

