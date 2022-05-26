Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  West Bengal govt to move bill to appoint CM as chancellor of state universities

West Bengal govt to move bill to appoint CM as chancellor of state universities

The move comes days after West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met state education minister
1 min read . 04:25 PM ISTLivemint

Earlier last month, Tamil Nadu had passed a bill empowering the state government to take over the Governor's power of appointing vice-chancellors to universities

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The West Bengal cabinet has given its nod to introduce a bill to make the chief minister the chancellor of state-run universities, said minister Bratya Basu. 

The West Bengal cabinet has given its nod to introduce a bill to make the chief minister the chancellor of state-run universities, said minister Bratya Basu. 

“Today, we have taken a decision that all state-run universities will have the CM – and not Governor – as the chancellor. This will be taken to the assembly for the Act to be amended," said Basu.

“Today, we have taken a decision that all state-run universities will have the CM – and not Governor – as the chancellor. This will be taken to the assembly for the Act to be amended," said Basu.

The governor is at present the chancellor of the state-run universities.

The governor is at present the chancellor of the state-run universities.

Earlier last month, Tamil Nadu had passed a bill empowering the state government to take over the Governor's power of appointing vice-chancellors to universities

Earlier last month, Tamil Nadu had passed a bill empowering the state government to take over the Governor's power of appointing vice-chancellors to universities

 

 