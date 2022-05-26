West Bengal govt to move bill to appoint CM as chancellor of state universities

Listen to this article
The West Bengal cabinet has given its nod to introduce a bill to make the chief minister the chancellor of state-run universities, said minister Bratya Basu.
“Today, we have taken a decision that all state-run universities will have the CM – and not Governor – as the chancellor. This will be taken to the assembly for the Act to be amended," said Basu.
The governor is at present the chancellor of the state-run universities.
Earlier last month, Tamil Nadu had passed a bill empowering the state government to take over the Governor's power of appointing vice-chancellors to universities
