West Bengal govt to provide soft loans, subsidies to youth

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the state government will provide soft loans and subsidies to make the youth self-reliant.

"Today is International Youth Day. The government of West Bengal is committed to empowering the youth. A new scheme 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa' was launched by Bengal Government. One lakh unemployed youth will be provided soft loans and subsidies to make them self-reliant," Banerjee said on Twitter.

The chief minister added that the unemployment rate in West Bengal had reduced.

"When then the unemployment rate in India is at an all-time high of 24%, the unemployment rate in Bengal reduced by 40%. The youth of Bengal led the nation many times in the past and will continue to do so in the future," Banerjee said on the occasion of International Youth Day.

Banerjee further said that the state is proud of its youth, and the new generation will take our nation forward.

"We are proud of our youth. They are the future. The new generation will take our nation forward. The youth are talented, skillful, hardworking. Their dreams of today will become a reality tomorrow," she said.

During a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers on COVID-19, Banerjee urged the Centre to authorise the vaccine to be procured and used.

"At the start, we did emphasise on death audits but now it's vindicated that comorbidity is an important element in COVID deaths. About 89 per cent of COVID deaths in our state were due to comorbidities like diabetes, cancer, hypertension etc," she had said.

