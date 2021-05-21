OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal govt to soon come up with guidelines to tackle black fungus

The West Bengal government is trying to formulate a set of guidelines to tackle mucormycosis, commonly called 'black fungus', which, up until Thursday, has infected six persons, a senior official of the state health department told PTI.

He also stressed that not all such cases of fungal infection are associated with COVID-19.

As of now, the administration has enough Amphotericin B - an anti-fungal medication - in its stock.

"We are trying to develop guidelines in consultation with the experts, based on the data collected from all districts," the official said.

