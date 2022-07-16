West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's vice president candidate1 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 08:33 PM IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India, BJP chief JP Nadda has said. Dhankar is presently the governor of West Bengal.