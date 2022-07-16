OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's vice president candidate
Listen to this article

Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India, BJP chief JP Nadda has said. Dhankar is presently the governor of West Bengal.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is a "kisan putra" (son of farmer) who established himself as "people's governor", Nadda said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
The race for the Rashtrapati Bhavan is between National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Droupadi Murmu and the joint opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha. (Photo: Ajai Sreevatsan)

Congress leaders from Goa shifted to Chennai ahead of Presidential polls

2 min read . 05:43 PM IST
Opposition parties' Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha arrives for a meeting with Congress leaders, in Ranchi, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_16_2022_000036A) (PTI)

AAP to back Yashwant Sinha in Presidential election 2022

2 min read . 02:33 PM IST
An air ticket has been booked in the name of ‘Mr Ballot Box’ to meet the timelines for presidential elections. (HT)

Presidential polls: EC starts distribution of ballot boxes, papers

3 min read . 13 Jul 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout