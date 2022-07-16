West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's vice president candidate

West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's vice president candidate1 min read . 08:33 PM IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India, BJP chief JP Nadda has said. Dhankar is presently the governor of West Bengal.
Jagdeep Dhankhar is a "kisan putra" (son of farmer) who established himself as "people's governor", Nadda said.
