West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's vice president candidate

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. (PTI Photo)
08:33 PM IST

Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India, BJP chief JP Nadda has said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India, BJP chief JP Nadda has said. Dhankar is presently the governor of West Bengal.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is a "kisan putra" (son of farmer) who established himself as "people's governor", Nadda said.

