West Bengal has 'very low' rate of Covid-19 testing, highest mortality rate: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that Covid-19 in West Bengal is characterised by "very low" rate of testing in proportion to population. The ministry also added that the mortality rate in the state is by far the highest in the country at 13.2%.

MHA secretary Ajay Bhalla, in letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha said, "This is reflection of poor surveillance, detection and testing in the state. There is also need to increase random testing in crowded clusters".

Bhalla also stated that instances of overcrowding in bazaars, bathing of people in rivers, people playing cricket, football during lockdown could be seen across West Bengal.

Further, lockdown violations were noted in Kolkata and Howrah by specific groups in specific localities with media reports of 'Corona warriors' including police being attacked, the letter mentioned.

"This necessitates stricter enforcement of lockdown," Bhalla added.

These are all examples of poor supervision and implementation of crowd-control measures by district authorities, he said

With four more deaths reported in the state in last 24 hours, the death toll in West Bengal increased to 72. Along with that, as many as 112 people have been freshly identified with Covid-19 symptoms in the past 24 hours, West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay informed. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,456.

Apart from that, a total number of Covid-19 samples tested so far was over 27,571. "As many as 4,604 people have been taken to government quarantine facilities while 9,663 are currently home quarantined," Bandhopadhyay added.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has also identified over 92,000 cases of influenza-like illness and 870 people with severe acute respiratory illness across the state, findings that serve as "early warning signals" in the fight against COVID-19, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Banerjee said the results were the outcome of her government's extensive door-to-door surveillance over the last one month, covering over 5.5 crore households, and the exercise will continue "till the virus is defeated".

Share Via