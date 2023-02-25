The West Bengal government has issued a notification granting a 6% increase in dearness allowance (DA) to employees, pensioners, and family pensioners, effective from March 1, 2023. The decsion is based on the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission. The new increase comprises a 3% hike announced in December 2020, to be implemented from January 1, 2021, and an additional 3% raise declared recently.

The DA calculation will be based on the revised basic pay and non-practising allowance, if any, but will not include any other type of pay. The 6% increase will apply to teaching and non-teaching staff of government-aided institutions, as well as staff of local bodies.

Accordingly, a notification said, "The DA will also be admissible to teaching and non-teaching staff of government-aided institutes as well as to staff of the local bodies. It will be the responsibility of the pension disbursing authority to calculate the quantum of dearness relief on revised pension and family pension payable to each individual case," the notification stated.

Despite the announcement, state government employees are still unhappy, saying that they will remain 32% short of the DA offered by the central government to its employees. Several state government employee organizations have been demanding DA parity with the Centre and recently held a 48-hour 'pen down' agitation, defying warnings of action.

(With inputs from PTI)