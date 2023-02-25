West Bengal hikes dearness allowance (DA) by 6% for employees, pensioners. Details here
- The new increase in DA comprises a 3% hike announced in December 2020, to be implemented from January 1, 2021, and an additional 3% raise declared recently.
The West Bengal government has issued a notification granting a 6% increase in dearness allowance (DA) to employees, pensioners, and family pensioners, effective from March 1, 2023. The decsion is based on the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission. The new increase comprises a 3% hike announced in December 2020, to be implemented from January 1, 2021, and an additional 3% raise declared recently.
