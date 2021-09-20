India Meteorological Department has issues an alert of heavy rainfall in few south Bengal district for today and tomorrow. The Met Department forecast light to moderate rain in all districts of south Bengal till Tuesday morning.

Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, Head IMD, Kolkata, said on Monday evening, “Light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning activity is expected in entire districts of South Bengal. In few districts, an alert of heavy rainfall has also been issued for Sep 20-21."

Earlier in the day, an IMD official said, the monsoon trough is also active over south Bengal.

Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded the highest rainfall of September in 13 years following incessant downpour in the metropolis and its neighbouring districts since the early hours of Monday. Several areas in the city were submerged and transport services crippled.

The weather office said Kolkata received 142 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am, and over 100 mm during the six-hour span from 1 am to 7 am.

The metropolis had recorded 174.4 mm of rainfall on September 25 in 2007.

Submerged thoroughfares and low-lying areas compounded problems for commuters, who struggled to find public transport amid the torrential rain and traffic snarls on the first working day of the week.

The drainage pumping stations of Kolkata Municipal Corporation recorded 136 mm rain at Dhapa, 115 mm at Kalighat and 109 mm at Ballygunge overnight, an official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

