The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for some districts of West Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri, predicting heavy to very heavy rains from 2 to 4 October.

“A low pressure area lies over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to move eastward and reach east Bihar and adjoining north Bengal between 3 and 4 October. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over the districts of north Bengal," the IMD said in a forecast.

Issuing a yellow warning, the weather department said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and north and south Dinajpur district on 2 October.

On 3 October, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts will see heavy to very heavy showers. An orange alert has been sounded for these areas. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Coochbehar, north and south Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad districts.

Further, Coochbehar and Alipurduar districts will see heavy to very heavy rains on 4 October, and Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri will see heavy showers.

In south Bengal, thunderstorms with lightning activity have been predicted for 4 October.

The IMD has said that landslides may occur in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the duration. Standing vegetable crops in the fields may also suffer some damage.

All residents of the mentioned areas have been suggested to stay indoors and take shelter in pucca structures.

Cyclone Shaheen

The weather department said that cyclonic storm Shaheen over central parts of the north Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Friday.

It lay centred over the northwest Arabian Sea, about 740 km west-northwest of Devbhoomi Dwarka, 210 km east-southeast of Chabahar Port (Iran) and 370 km east-northeast of Muscat (Oman).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards skirting Makran coast during next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve west-southwestwards, move towards Oman coast across Gulf of Oman and weaken gradually.

It is very likely to cross the Oman coast on 4 October as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80 – 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.