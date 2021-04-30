Subscribe
Home >News >India >West Bengal imposes partial lockdown amid Covid-19 surge: What's allowed, what's not

West Bengal imposes partial lockdown amid Covid-19 surge: What's allowed, what's not

People wait outside a government hospital to get COVID-19 vaccine amid the rise in coronavirus cases, in Kolkata.
1 min read . 07:05 PM IST Staff Writer

Here is the list of dos and do not's during the partial lockdown imposed in West Bengal:

  • All social, cultural, academic and entertainment-related gatherings and congregations prohibited in Bengal until further orders.
  • Bazars, marketplaces in Bengal to operate from 7am-10am and 3pm-5pm; home deliveries permitted.
  • Medical shops, medical equipment outlets, grocery stores kept out of purview of Bengal govt order on COVID-19 restrictions.
  • All shopping malls, gyms, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools shall remain closed.

West Bengal on Thursday registered its highest single-day deaths of 89 people due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 11,248, the health department said.

The coronavirus tally topped the 8-lakh-mark to settle at 8,10,955 after 17,403 tested positive in the last 24 hours, it said.

The metropolis accounted for 23 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (21), South 24 Parganas (11), Howrah (7), Hooghly (6) and Bankura (5) districts, the bulletin said.

The new infections include 3,912 from North 24 Parganas and 3,901 in Kolkata.

The state now has 1,10,241 active cases, it said, adding, 12,885 patients recovered since Wednesday. So far, 6,89,466 people have been discharged following recovery.

Eleven states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar -- cumulatively account for 78.18 per cent of India's total active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

