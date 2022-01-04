West Bengal is in the throes of a third wave of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which may last well into February, with a peak sometime in the second week of this month, health experts predict.

"If you see the surge in the last five days, it's evident that the third wave is already here in West Bengal. It's also there in other metros like New Delhi and Mumbai. Cases in our state, especially in Kolkata have gone up by 12 fold. Every third person coming for a test is testing positive for the disease, "Dr Anima Halder principal of state-run Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General (ID&BG) Hospital told news agency PTI.

West Bengal at the moment has 14 active Omicron cases. The state like the rest of the country witnessed its first wave in March last year and another after elections to the state assembly in May-June last year.

Dr Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, Associate Professor of Burdwan Medical College, who has been handling Covid-19 cases since its outbreak, said, "The infections that we see at the moment is not a result of the congregation we witnessed on December 24-25 and and on New Year's eve, that will come in the next few days."

Infections curve may rise more

"As of now, going by the last few weeks' happenings, it seems that the graph will continue to rise," he added. Dr Bandyopadhyay, however, also said that if the ongoing restrictions are continued, a flattening of the curve "may soon be seen."

“We were very well placed even in the first two weeks of December, but the complacent attitude of common people which was compounded by a lack of vision on the part of the authorities saw the situation deteriorating," he told PTI.

"We saw policemen pleading with people to wear masks. That's shocking. A stricter approach could have saved us from this," Dr Bandyopadhyay added.

Internal projections by the state health department say that there are fears that the daily infections rate could rise to 30,000 unless strict steps are taken.

Bengal, which reported upwards of 6,000 Covid infections daily for the last two days, has already taken a variety of steps to enforce Covid norms and asked offices to work at 50 per cent capacity.

Kolkata, which accounted for nearly half of the daily Covid-19 cases, has come up with micro-containment zones and has set up safe houses for those patients who do have sufficient space at home to self-isolate or do have care-givers.

Dr Shanta Dutta, director of the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, at Beliaghata said, "Definitely, an epidemic outbreak that has started ... study showed that in our state, every third person taking the Covid test is positive."

The NICED director also held the irresponsible attitude of the common people and laxity on the part of the government as causes for the rise in the number of infections.

Dr Koushik Chaki, a founding member of the West Bengal Doctors' Forum told PTI, "This third wave was inevitable going by our irresponsible attitude of the people as well as the administration."

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Monday registered 6,078 new Covid-19 cases, 75 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 16,55,228, the health department said.

The death toll also went up to 19,794 after 13 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the department said in a bulletin. The state on Sunday had recorded eight Covid-19 fatalities.

Altogether 2,917 coronavirus patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the state. The discharge rate dipped slightly to 97.58 per cent from Sunday's 97.77 per cent.

The number of active cases is 20,186 now, 3,148 more than what it was on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 31,030 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,14,99,077, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate in West Bengal is 19.59 per cent on Monday. It was 15.93 per cent on the previous day.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.