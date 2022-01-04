"If you see the surge in the last five days, it's evident that the third wave is already here in West Bengal. It's also there in other metros like New Delhi and Mumbai. Cases in our state, especially in Kolkata have gone up by 12 fold. Every third person coming for a test is testing positive for the disease, "Dr Anima Halder principal of state-run Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General (ID&BG) Hospital told news agency PTI.