West Bengal: Independent fact-finding team en rote to Sandeshkhali detained by police
The members of an independent fact-finding committee led by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court L Narasimha Reddy were detained on Sunday by West Bengal Police when the team was en-rote to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged incidents of atrocities on women.