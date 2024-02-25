The independent fact-finding committee led by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court L Narasimha Reddy was detained on Sunday by West Bengal Police when the team was en-rote to Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged incidents of atrocities on women

The members of an independent fact-finding committee led by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court L Narasimha Reddy were detained on Sunday by West Bengal Police when the team was en-rote to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged incidents of atrocities on women.

Citing Section 144 CrPC was in force in parts of Sandeshkhali, the West Bengal police said it would not be prudent to allow the team access to the area.

Citing Section 144 CrPC was in force in parts of Sandeshkhali, the West Bengal police said it would not be prudent to allow the team access to the area.

The members of the team were detained in the Bhojerhat area, which is around 52 km from the riverine area, on Basanti Highway and were brought to PHQ Lal Bazaar Kolkata, from where they were released later, PTI reported citing a police officer.

The team also wanted to probe alleged incidents of Trinamool Congress leaders grabbing residents' land to convert into Bheris (fish farm).

The six-member team comprised Reddy, former IPS officer Raj Pal Singh, former National Commission for Women member Charu Wali Khanna, advocates OP Vyas and Bhavna Bajaj, and senior journalist Sanjeev Nayak.

What West Bengal police said? Saikat Ghosh, Deputy Commissioner, Bhangar Division, Kolkata Police, told PTI, "We were requesting them to not cross from here, but they were trying to break the police barricade unlawfully. So, we had to arrest them under Preventive Sections."

"If there is information of a 'breach of peace', police can arrest them under preventive sections," he added.

Fact-finding team's reaction to police's actions Fact-finding panel chief Reddy termed the police's actions as "completely illegal". The former Chief Justice of Patna HC said, "This is completely illegal. We have told the police personnel as law-abiding citizens we will not break rules. No curfew has been imposed in Sandeshkhali. So we can go in two groups. At least two of our women members should be allowed to visit the females who had bore the brunt of atrocities of musclemen enjoying political patronage and impunity from police action in all these days till the media unravelled the shocking truth."

Claiming they were given a copy of the section 144 order as they set off for the journey, he said "The administration cannot stop civil society members of the country from interacting with victims of human rights violation. What they (administration) are scared to hide".

Expressing dissatisfaction over police action, Charu Wali Khanna—another member of the Fact-Finding team told PTI, "We were visiting Sandeshkhali, but they have stopped us... Police have purposely stopped us and are creating problems for the common people. Police are not letting us meet the victims of Sandeshkhali..."

Fact-finding team of BJP also stopped A few days ago, a fact-finding team of BJP consisting of Union minister Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhowmik, MP Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav and Rajya Sabha member and former director general of police of Uttar Pradesh Brij Lal was also stopped by the state police from entering Sandeshkhali.

Why is Sandeshkhali in news? In Sandeshkhali, several women have alleged sexual assault by local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his supporters. Residents of the village have staged protests, alleging non-action by the police authorities against the accused. The West Bengal police arrested Uttam Sardar and Shibaprasad Hazra, the close aides of Shahjahan.

