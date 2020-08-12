West Bengal government on Wednesday issued a fresh list for the biweekly lockdown in the state. The state government earlier announced complete lockdown in the state for two days every week till the end of August. To prevent the spread of coronavirus spread in the eastern state, Mamata Banerjee-led government implemented partial lockdown since July.

"Several requests and appeals have been received from different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community based customs," the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Here's the complete lockdown schedule in West Bengal

August 5, Wednesday

August 8, Saturday

August 20, Thursday

August 21, Friday

August 27, Thursday

August 31, Monday

West Bengal COVID-19 lockdown guidelines:





Only the essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. Medical outlets will remain open. All the other shops will be shut for two days a week across the state. The educational institutions will remain closed till August-end. All the government and private offices, commercial establishments will also be shut.

All the public and private transport will remain shut. The domestic flight operations from Kolkata airport will be restricted on the days when lockdown will be implemented. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the flight services will remain shut on those days when lockdown is being implemented in Bengal next month. Petrol pumps are allowed to function on the days of complete lockdown.

