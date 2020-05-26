West Bengal issues rules for incoming domestic flights passengers. Read here

KOLKATA : Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal govt has issued new guidelines for passengers arriving in the state through domestic flights. West Bengal govt will allow flight operations in the state from 28th May, 63 days after the flights ban were announced to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Most of the states had already opened their skies on Monday for the domestic flight operations, except West Bengal, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal govt has issued new guidelines for passengers arriving in the state through domestic flights. West Bengal govt will allow flight operations in the state from 28th May, 63 days after the flights ban were announced to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Most of the states had already opened their skies on Monday for the domestic flight operations, except West Bengal, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the new guidelines issued by the West Bengal govt:

Here are the new guidelines issued by the West Bengal govt:

1) People entering West Bengal once domestic flights are allowed in the state from Thursday must submit a self-declaration form stating that they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months.

2) The passengers also need to undergo health screening after their arrival at the airport.

3) Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the local medical officer or the state call centre.

4) All symptomatic passengers will be taken to the nearest health facility for testing samples.

5) Passengers with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 health facility and managed accordingly.

6) Regular sanitisation, disinfection shall be done at the airport, the advisory stated, adding that there should be adequate availability of sanitisers at different points.