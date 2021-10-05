West Bengal: Kolkata Metro will change timings of train operations during Durga puja on 12, 13 and 14 October. First trains will leave from terminal stations at 10 am and last trains at 11 pm, according to news agency ANI.

For the second year in a row, the state government has decided to cancel the annual Durga Puja and urged the people of the state to strictly abide by Covid protocols. In an order, the state has made wearing of masks and carrying of hand sanitisers mandatory for all revellers, while also underlining that cultural programmes will not be allowed anywhere near the marquees.

"In the context of the pandemic and the need to have physical distancing norms, the state immersion carnival shall not be held this year. In a similar vein, melas, carnivals near puja pandals shall not be allowed (sic)," the order stated. It has asked organisers to ensure that pandals are kept open on all sides.

"All pandals must have adequate space and arrangements for ensuring physical distancing .. There should be separate entry and exit arrangements. There must be floor marking and other signages (sic)," the order said.

People should be encouraged to "offer anjali (prayers) with flowers brought from homes" to avoid congestion at the pandals. "Keeping in view the safety of participants and organisers, anjali, distribution of prasad, or sindoor khela should be organised by puja committee in a planned manner and in smaller groups," the order said.

Puja organisers have been directed to keep inaugurations, and award-distribution programmes "low key". "Ideally all visits for judging pandals should be virtual, and physical visits should be made during the lean hours, between 10 am and 3 pm," the state government said in its 11-point order.

The government has further asked the organisers to make its arrangements in advance so as to facilitate visits to pandal premises from Tritiya (third day of the 10-day festival) for catching a glimpse of the goddess.

The Calcutta High Court has barred entry of people inside pandals. Kolkata police commissioner Soumen Mitra on Tuesday visited a few renowned puja pandals here to check if the preparations made by the organisers are in tune with the government guidelines. "The state government has issued a notification which all puja organisers must follow. I am visiting pandals to oversee the arrangements... to check if the COVID protocols are being adhered to. So far, it seems everything is fine," Mitra said.

(With inputs from PTI)

