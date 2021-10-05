West Bengal: Kolkata Metro to change train timings during Durga Puja. Details

The Calcutta High Court has barred entry of people inside pandals. Kolkata police commissioner Soumen Mitra on Tuesday visited a few renowned puja pandals here to check if the preparations made by the organisers are in tune with the government guidelines. "The state government has issued a notification which all puja organisers must follow. I am visiting pandals to oversee the arrangements... to check if the COVID protocols are being adhered to. So far, it seems everything is fine," Mitra said.