Amid Centre's guidlines on resuming rail and metro operations all across the country from 7 September, West Bengal government Thursday announced that Kolkata metro services will resume from 8 am on 14 September in a graded manner after being inactive for months in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the notification, a total of 110 trains will run at an interval of 10 minutes. Only passengers carrying smart cards will be allowed to travel.

There will be no services on Sunday, an official said.

The trains will run starting 8 am to 7 pm everyday at a maximum gap of 15 minutes.

Keeping in view the ongoing competitive examinations, the state government, however, has allowed NEET (UG) aspirants to travel along with their parents on Sunday, 13 September to ease their travel to the centres for appearing in the all-India exam .

Examinees will have to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations.

“No token will be issued to commuters and only printed card tickets will be issued to the bonafide students and their guardians," West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.

A total of 66 trains - 33 each in up and down directions - will be run on September 13 from 11 am to 7 pm from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

These services will be available in every 15 minutes, she said.

Strict social distancing and other SOPs need to be followed.

The passengers will have to wear masks covering their face and nose and sanitise their hands from sanitiser dispensers placed at each platform before boarding a train, a Metro Railway official said earlier.

Furthermore, the state-wide complete lockdown on September 12 has been withdrawn in the interest of the students appearing for NEET, Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.

However, the complete lockdown will be imposed on Friday as announced earlier, Mamata added.

Normal Metro services in West Bengal were suspended due to lockdown announced in March.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in the rose to 3,730 on Wednesday with 53 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

The tally also went up to 1,90,063 after 3,107 fresh cases of infection were registered in different parts of the state, it said.

As 2,967 more people recovered from the infection, the discharge rate in West Bengal improved to 85.76 per cent from 85.60 per cent on Tuesday.

The number of active cases now stood at 23,341, the bulletin said.

