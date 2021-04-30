Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal: Last rites of Covid-19 victims will be carried out free of cost

West Bengal: Last rites of Covid-19 victims will be carried out free of cost

Premium
The Bengal government has imposed a partial lockdown in the state amid surge in coronavirus cases.
2 min read . 08:36 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

As per the order, the nodal officers will supervise the cremation and burial processes of the coronavirus victim.

The West Bengal government on Friday stated that the last rites of all coronavirus-infected victims will be carried out free of cost amid complaints of fleecing by middlemen at crematoriums and burial grounds.

The West Bengal government on Friday stated that the last rites of all coronavirus-infected victims will be carried out free of cost amid complaints of fleecing by middlemen at crematoriums and burial grounds.

According to the state government order, the urban development and municipal affairs department will have to appoint nodal officers for all 124 municipal corporations in the state's 23 districts, including Kolkata, to supervise the cremation and burial processes. Also, coordinators have been appointed for arranging hearses for the deceased.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the state government order, the urban development and municipal affairs department will have to appoint nodal officers for all 124 municipal corporations in the state's 23 districts, including Kolkata, to supervise the cremation and burial processes. Also, coordinators have been appointed for arranging hearses for the deceased.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"There were reports that middlemen at crematoriums and burial grounds are fleecing families of Covid-19 victims. After conducting a probe into the matter, the department has decided to appoint nodal officers to supervise the cremation process," a senior official told PTI news agency.

A state control room number (033-2214-1995) and another helpline (18004191198) have been launched by the department to answer people's queries and address their grievances, he added.

The Bengal government has also ordered the shutdown of all shopping malls, beauty parlours, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools in the state with immediate effect until further orders, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases on April 30.

All forms of social, cultural, academic, entertainment-related gatherings and congregations have been prohibited in the state for the time being in the state. Bazaars, market places will be allowed to operate twice every day -- from 7 am-10 am and 3 pm-5 pm.

Activities related to the electoral counting processes and victory rallies will be guided by the Election Commission protocols, the order said.

Medical shops, medical equipment outlets, grocery stores, along with home delivery services, have been kept out of the order's purview.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

UP to start vaccination for 18-44 age group in seven districts from May 1

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19 updates: Karnataka reports nearly 50,000 new cases, 271 deaths in a day

1 min read . 07:37 PM IST
Premium

West Bengal imposes partial lockdown amid Covid-19 surge: What's allowed, what's not

1 min read . 07:05 PM IST
Premium

Scientists warn Indians of dangers of trying to make oxygen at home

1 min read . 07:02 PM IST

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions as applicable, the order stated.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.