West Bengal government on Tuesday announced that it will lift night curfew in two districts for two days (12-13 November) on the occasion of Jagadhatri Puja amid Covid-19.

The two districts where night curfew will be lifted due to festivities are Nadia and Hooghly Districts.

Jagatdhatri is an aspect of the Hindu goddess Parvati, who is particularly worshipped in the Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha. According to the Puran, Jagadhatri is the incarnation of Siddhidhatri. She is also said to be the combined form of Sri Tripura Sundari and Maa Durga. In Bengal, her puja is celebrated as the comeback of the Devi especially in Chandan Nagar and Krishna Nagar.

Last month, the state government had eased restrictions due to Covid-19, allowing all shops, restaurants and bars to remain open, as per the normal operational hours between 10 and 20 October.

The night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, as per coronavirus restrictions, had been withdrawn by the state government in view of Durga Puja, which began on 11 October.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Monday reported 603 new Covid-19 cases, 120 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 15,99,091, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said 14 people died due to the disease during the day, up from 11 on Sunday. The total number of fatalities thus rose to 19,240.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal was below 8,000 for the second consecutive day with 7899 cases. The figure was 7967 on Sunday.

While 657 Covid patients recovered on Monday, 774 people were cured of the disease the previous day. The state's recovery rate is 98.30 per cent. So far, 15,71,952 people have recovered in West Bengal.

