Jagatdhatri is an aspect of the Hindu goddess Parvati, who is particularly worshipped in the Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha. According to the Puran, Jagadhatri is the incarnation of Siddhidhatri. She is also said to be the combined form of Sri Tripura Sundari and Maa Durga. In Bengal, her puja is celebrated as the comeback of the Devi especially in Chandan Nagar and Krishna Nagar.

