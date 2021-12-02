Several districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall from 4 to 6 December, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

"Yesterday's low-pressure area concentrated into a well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman Sea now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels," said the weather bulletin.

"It is likely to move west northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. Then it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours," it added.

The weather department further said that the cyclonic storm is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts in the early hours of 4 December.

“Thereafter, it is likely to move north northeastwards. Under its influence, thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall at most places are very likely to occur over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal from 4 December to 6 December," said IMD.

Due to this, it said, heavy to very rain (7-20cm) is likely to occur over East Midnapore district on 4 December, and over East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Kolkata and Howrah districts on 5 December.

Hence, the weather department has issued an orange alert in this regard.

A yellow alert has been issued for West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Howrah districts as heavy rain (7-11cm) is likely to occur in these places on 4 December.

Heavy rain (7-11cm) is also likely in Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman and Malda districts on 5 December. A yellow alert has been sounded here too.

