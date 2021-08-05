West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the state government is mulling to reopen schools and colleges after Durga Puja vacations later this year depending on the Covid-19 situation here.

The Bengal CM also said that the possible idea is to have classes on alternate days to ensure the crowd in schools or colleges stay distributed.

Earlier an education department official had said that whenever school campuses reopen, students of higher classes will be the first to start offline classes and not those at the primary level amid a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, CM Banerjee also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, expressing apprehension that the Covid-19 situation might turn grim if the vaccine supply in the state is not augmented.

She also alleged that the state is getting a "much lower number of doses" of vaccines despite having a very high population density, and urged him to ramp up the supply of vials.

Bengal would require around 14 crore doses of Covid vaccines to cover all the eligible people, the Bengal CM said.

Bengal braces for Covid third wave

The state is ready to deal with the possible third wave of Covid-19 as over 30,000 oxygen beds have been prepared to treat coronavirus patients.

Bengal government has prepared 30,000 beds with oxygen supply across hospitals in the state, besides 4,800 beds in CCU and HDU facilities, National Health Mission Director Saumitra Mohan said during a visit to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

A trauma centre would be set up at the Malda Medical College and Hospital and a super-speciality facility would soon come up at the Chanchal Hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Wednesday registered 826 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 more deaths, the state health department said. So far, the state has reported 18,180 deaths and 15,30,850 cases.

