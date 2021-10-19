The West Bengal government earned a total revenue of around ₹550 crore after the sale of liquor worth ₹720 crore during Durga Puja, reported news agency PTI quoting officials on Tuesday.

Alcohol worth ₹720 crore was lifted from warehouses of the state's sole liquor distributor – the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation – from 1 to 12 October.

"It was sold mostly during Durga Puja, which was from October 11-15 this year. Liquor worth ₹1,306.86 crore was lifted in August," said an official.

Sushmita Mukherjee, secretary of the West Bengal Foreign Liquor, ON, OFF Shops, Country Spirits and Hotel Owners Association, said that liquor sales during the four days of Durga Puja increased by 1.5 times over the last year.

"Liquor stocks in many stores had gone dry on Dasami," she added.

Liquor supply model

The West Bengal government said last month that it is planning to tweak the liquor distribution model and engage distributors to replace the role of a state-owned entity in the delivery chain in a bid to streamline supply of alcoholic beverages to retailers.

The department has decided to replace West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) with distributors for the sale of both foreign liquor and country spirit in the state.

A notification was issued by the finance department on 16 September to engage distributors for transport, import, storage and supply of liquor from Bevco-managed warehouses, said the official.

The notification said the appointed distributors may be firms, companies or co-operative societies which will be granted licences for sale of liquor to wholesalers, and subsequently to retailers.

In 2017, the state had formed Bevco under the Companies Act for procuring liquor from manufacturers and selling the same to retailers in the state. It aimed at bringing transparency in the liquor distribution and also controlling quality.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.