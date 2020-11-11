West Bengal: Local train services resume after over 7 months

West Bengal: Local train services resume after over 7 months1 min read . 09:46 AM IST
The Eastern Railway is operating 413 suburban trains in Sealdah division and 202 in Howrah division from Wednesday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Eastern Railway is operating 413 suburban trains in Sealdah division and 202 in Howrah division from Wednesday
West Bengal's suburban train services resumed on Wednesday after more than seven months, with authorities maintaining a strict vigil and passengers largely adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.
West Bengal's suburban train services resumed on Wednesday after more than seven months, with authorities maintaining a strict vigil and passengers largely adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.
The local train services under the jurisdiction of the Eastern and the South Eastern Railways resumed early in the morning. They were suspended in March following the COVID-19 outbreak.
The local train services under the jurisdiction of the Eastern and the South Eastern Railways resumed early in the morning. They were suspended in March following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Inexpensive public transport
The passenger footfall is expected to increase gradually, as the inexpensive public transport is preferred by many people living in the suburbs.
The railway authorities have requested the passengers to conform to the COVID-19 protocol and made the wearing of masks mandatory for entering stations or trains.
615 trains
The Eastern Railway is operating 413 suburban trains in Sealdah division and 202 in Howrah division from Wednesday, an official said.
To avoid overcrowding of trains, 148 of 177 time- tabled services are being run during peak hours, he said.
The South Eastern Railway is running 81 daily services from Wednesday, with 40 EMU locals in the up direction and 41 in the down direction, a spokesperson of the railway zone said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.