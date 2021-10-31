Indian Railways' Eastern Railway(ER) zone today resumed the services of the local train in the state of West Bengal almost six months after services were stopped to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The state government has allowed railways to operate the local trains with 50% passenger seating capacity.

The Eastern Railway will deploy its own RPF to ensure that the restrictions are in place and would want the state administration to help us in maintaining all protocols," its spokesperson Ekalavya Chakraborty said.

He further added that the ER was also ready to recommence full-scale operations.

A senior official of South Eastern Railway said the number of trains would be increased gradually, depending on the demand for its services. "We will start our services in a phased manner. After judging the demand and in keeping with the state government's restrictions on passenger capacity, the number of trains will be increased gradually the official added.

Railway authorities said they would resume regular services from Monday. The Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway are currently running only staff-special trains.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has allowed cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, shopping malls, spa and gyms to function at 70 per cent capacity from October 31, but not beyond 11 pm.

All government offices related to non-emergency and non-essential services shall now function with 50 per cent of their total strength," the order said. Schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges and universities will open from November 16, following standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government, it maintained.

District administrations, police commissionerates and local authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the state directives on COVID-19, the order ad

