Local train services will resume in West Bengal when 50% of the rural population gets vaccinated, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. She also informed 75% of the population in Kolkata, and at least 80% in Howrah have received the first dose, with her government initially focusing on the congested urban areas.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the chief minister said, the state has received 3.75 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines thus far, including the ones it bought directly from the manufacturers, as against its requirement of 14 crore jabs.

She further pointed out that "extra caution" was being taken amid apprehensions that the third wave of the pandemic might have a greater impact on children and adolescents.

West Bengal relaxes COVID curbs

Earlier this week, the state government further relaxed several COVID-related curbs in a bid to revive the economy and also to ease the hardships faced by the common people during the second wave of Covid-19.

All shops and business establishments can now remain open in the state till 10.30 PM including bars and restaurants. The timings of night curfew has also been reduced by two hours and will remain in place from 11 pm to 05 pm.

It allowed outdoor government programmes with strict adherence to COVID protocols. The state administration also permitted theatres, auditoria and open air theatres to operate with not more than 50 per cent of their respective seating capacities.

Stadiums and swimming pools may remain open with 50 per cent of their respective at a time, the order stated.

COVID-19 update in West Bengal

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,39,612 as 547 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 18,318, a health bulletin said.

As many as 637 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate to 98.18 per cent. The state now has 9,736 active cases, while 15,11,558 people have recovered from the infection thus far.

West Bengal has tested 1,64,500,33 samples for COVID-19 to date, including 36,752 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies)

