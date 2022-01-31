Local trains and metros in West Bengal , which were running at 50% capacity after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, will ply with 75% seating from 1 February, announced the state government on Monday.

In addition to this, the government has also allowed 75% workforce to attend office, instead of the earlier 50%. Cinema Halls and auditoriums are now allowed to host shows with 75% capacity.

Further, schools for classes 8 to 12, colleges and varsities will be reopened across the state from 3 February.

"We will decide on reopening primary schools later," said state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee also said that flights from Delhi and Mumbai will be allowed to operate daily, instead of thrice a week.

The ban on flights from the UK to Kolkata was also lifted but passengers need to undergo RT-PCR tests, she said.

The night restriction on movement of people was reduced by an hour and will not be in force from 11 pm to 5 am, Banerjee said.

The remaining restrictions will continue till 15 February.

Covid situation in state

West Bengal's Covid-19 caseload increased to 19,93,606 on Sunday after 3,427 more people tested positive for the virus, 85 less than the previous day's figure, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state recorded 33 fresh fatalities which pushed the death toll to 20,583.

Of the fresh fatalities, eight were recorded from Kolkata, followed by six in North 24 Parganas, five in Howrah and four in Hooghly districts, the bulletin said.

It said 521 new Covid infections were reported from Kolkata and 373 from the North 24 Parganas districts.

The number of active cases was 31,562 down by 6,356 from the previous day.

The positivity rate went up to 6 per cent, from 5.655 24 hours back.

Altogether 9,750 patients were discharged from health facilities during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,41,461. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is 97.38% and the fatality rate is 1.035, the bulletin said.

