Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >West Bengal lockdown: Eastern Railway cancels special trains on July 29
West Bengal lockdown: The 02214 Patna-Shalimar special and the 022013 Shalimar-Patna special will not depart from their originating stations on July 28 and July 29 respectively,

West Bengal lockdown: Eastern Railway cancels special trains on July 29

1 min read . 06:01 AM IST PTI

  • The 02301 Howrah-New Delhi AC special that was scheduled to depart from Howrah on July 29 will remain cancelled
  • The state government has announced twice-a-week lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) on Saturday cancelled special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive at some stations in West Bengal on July 29 in view of a lockdown announced in the state on that date to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) on Saturday cancelled special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive at some stations in West Bengal on July 29 in view of a lockdown announced in the state on that date to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The state government has announced twice-a-week lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The state government has announced twice-a-week lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The 02302 New Delhi-Howrah AC special that was scheduled to commence its journey from the national capital on July 28 and the 02301 Howrah-New Delhi AC special that was scheduled to depart from Howrah on July 29 will remain cancelled, an ER official said.

The 02377 Sealdah-New Alipurduar special will remain cancelled on July 27 and July 29, while the 02378 New Alipurduar-Sealdah special will not depart from the north Bengal town on July 28 and July 30, the official said.

The 02201 Sealdah-Bhubaneswar special and the 02202 Bhubaneswar-Sealdah special will not run on July 27 and July 28 respectively, he said.

The 02023 Howrah-Patna and the 02024 Patna-Howrah specials will not commence journey on July 29, the official said.

The 02214 Patna-Shalimar special and the 022013 Shalimar-Patna special will not depart from their originating stations on July 28 and July 29 respectively, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated