The West Bengal government has extended the ongoing Covid-related restrictions in the state to combat the pandemic for 15 more days till 30 June, while easing some of the measures as the situation has improved now, a top official said.

An order was issued in this regard on Monday. "In suppression of all earlier orders issued in terms of the provisions under Disaster Management Act 2005 restriction measures stand extended up to 6 pm of Wednesday 30th June 2021," a government order said.

The decisions were announced 24 hours before the ongoing Covid-19 curbs are scheduled to come to an end on Tuesday.

"We have been able to vaccinate nearly 2 crore people, especially the groups that are "super-spreaders", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said addressing a press briefing.

Let's take a look at what is allowed and what is not:

1) The administration allowed government and private offices to function with 25% workforce from 16 June. E passes will be required for travel.

2) Employers have to arrange for transporting employees as restrictions on public transportation services will continue till further orders, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said.

3) Shopping malls will be allowed to operate from 11 am to 6 pm while markets dealing in milk, eggs and groceries can remain open between 7 am and 11 am from Wednesday. Other retail shops to remain open between 11 to 6 pm.

4) Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from noon to 8 pm with 50% of the seating capacity.

5) Sports events can be organised inside stadiums with no spectators while parks will be open from 6-9 am in the morning only for walkers who are fully vaccinated.

6) "Indoor and outdoor film shooting can resume with 50 people if they are fully vaccinated," the chief secretary said.

7) All schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions would continue to remain closed during this period, the order stated.

8) "All intra-state local trains, Metro Railway and intra-state bus services and inland water transport should remain closed except for staff special trains for movement of emergency and essential services personnel," it said.

9) Beauty parlours, cinema halls, gyms, spa and swimming pools would continue to remain closed.

10) While 50 people will be allowed to attend marriage ceremonies or other social gatherings, a maximum of 20 people would be allowed for a funeral, the order stated.

11) Banks will continue to remain open for restricted hours from 10 am to 2 pm.

12) The order said that ATMs, petrol pumps, LPG gas distribution centres would continue to operate.

The West Bengal government has imposed certain restrictions in the state from 16 to 30 May and extended it later till 15 June to curtail a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

West Bengal Covid update

West Bengal's coronavirus caseload rose to 14,64,776 on Monday as 3,519 more people tested positive for the infection, while 78 fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 16,974.

Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas registered 17 deaths followed by Kolkata (11).

North 24 Parganas also recorded the highest number of infections at 584, the bulletin said.

As many 2,171 more people were cured of the disease, taking the discharge rate to 97.55%.

As many as 14,28,881 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the infection in West Bengal till now.

The state now has 18,921 active Covid-19 cases.

