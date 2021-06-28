West Bengal govt extends lockdown till 15 July, restrictions ease - What's allowed, what's not1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2021, 04:32 PM IST
- Private and govt buses can operate with 50% strength
- Bazaar, markets to open between 6 to 12 pm
The West Bengal government on Monday extended the Covid-induced restrictions all across the state till 15 July in view of the ongoing situation. However, additional relaxations have been given.
The ongoing lockdown was supposed to end in Bengal on 1 July. Restrictions in Bengal have been in place since 15 May.
With Covid-19 cases remaining low in the state, several relaxations have been allowed. Let's take a look:
Meanwhile, the state's coronavirus caseload mounted to 14,94,949 on Sunday as 1,836 more people tested positive for the killer virus, the West Bengal health department has said.
As many as 29 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,612 in the state.
Bengal now has 21,884 active Covid-19 cases, while 14,55,453 people have recovered from the infection, including 2,022 since Saturday.
The state has tested more than 1,40,61,046 samples for Covid-19 till now.
Meanwhile, 2,95,801 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Sunday, raising the number of those inoculated thus far to 2,08,88,441, as per reports.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!