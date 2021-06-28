{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the Covid-induced restrictions all across the state till 15 July in view of the ongoing situation. However, additional relaxations have been given.

With Covid-19 cases remaining low in the state, several relaxations have been allowed. Let's take a look:

Private and government buses will operate with 50% capacity. All drivers and conductors need to be vaccinated.

Salons, parlours can open between 11-6 pm with 50% strength. The staff and customers should be vaccinated.

Markets can open between 6 to 12 pm. Vegetable vendors are allowed from 6-12 pm.

Other shops to remain open between 11-8 pm.

Gyms to open with 50% capacity between 6-10 am and 4-8 pm.

Private and government offices will open between 10-4 pm with 50% strength. The organisation will arrange transport for employees.

Banks and other financial institutions will remain open between 10-2 pm.

Train operations will remain suspended as of now. Meanwhile, the state's coronavirus caseload mounted to 14,94,949 on Sunday as 1,836 more people tested positive for the killer virus, the West Bengal health department has said.

As many as 29 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,612 in the state.

Bengal now has 21,884 active Covid-19 cases, while 14,55,453 people have recovered from the infection, including 2,022 since Saturday.

The state has tested more than 1,40,61,046 samples for Covid-19 till now.

Meanwhile, 2,95,801 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Sunday, raising the number of those inoculated thus far to 2,08,88,441, as per reports.

