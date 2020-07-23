West Bengal lockdown rules: Will banks be open on lockdown days, unions ask

KOLKATA : As the West Bengal government has decided to impose total lockdown in the entire state on two days every week till August, bank employees are left confused whether bank branches are exempted from the fresh lockdown.

Convenor of West Bengal unit of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) Siddhartha Khan said the government should clarify whether banking services are kept out of the purview of the fresh lockdown. Over 2,000 employees of state-run and private banks of West Bengal have been affected by COVID-19.

The government had on Monday issued a notification directing that all bank branches in the state would remain closed on Saturdays.

West Bengal state secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) Sanjoy Das said that as per the previous lockdown orders, banking services were exempted and banks continued rendering their services to people during that period.

The shutdown would be clamped on Thursday and Saturday this week. The measure will also be enforced on Wednesday next week and the second day will be announced later.

All government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, as well as activities other than under emergency services would remain closed on these days.

Norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol must be strictly adhered to at all times, a government order said. Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 PM to 5 AM except for essential and emergency activities.

