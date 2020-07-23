Subscribe
Home >News >India >West Bengal lockdown updates: Petrol pumps open, public transport closed
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during TMC party's virtual rally, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

West Bengal lockdown updates: Petrol pumps open, public transport closed

1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Staff Writer

  • All petrol pumps in West Bengal will remain operational on these three days.
  • Factories and construction works where labourers stay on-site will also be allowed to function on the lockdown days.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal govt has decided to impose complete lockdown for three days (July 23, 25 and 29) to stem the spread of the coronavirus in West Bengal. The shutdown would be clamped on Thursday and Saturday this week. The administration has decided to impose total lockdown in the entire state on two days every week till August.

All petrol pumps in West Bengal will remain operational on these three days.

Factories and construction works where labourers stay on-site will also be allowed to function on the lockdown days.

All government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, as well as activities other than under emergency services would remain closed on these days.

The functioning of courts, work in agricultural fields and tea gardens, intra-state and inter-state goods movements and home delivery of cooked food would be allowed.

Norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol must be strictly adhered to at all times, a government order said.

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 PM to 5 AM except for essential and emergency activities, it added.

