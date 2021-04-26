West Bengal on Monday witnessed 68 COVID-related fatalities, the highest so far in a single day. With this, the death toll was pushed to 11,009, the health department said. Kolkata alone accounted for 26 deaths and 3,868 new cases, the bulletin said.

The state also reported record 15,992 fresh infections, which took the tally to 7,59,942, the department said in its bulletin. The number of active cases has risen to 94,949.

As many as 9,775 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, with the discharge rate currently standing at 86.06 per cent.

Since Sunday, 48,562 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, ith 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 per cent.

