Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >West Bengal logs highest one-day discharge of 3,889 COVID patients
Birbhum: Devotees take part in 'Kollabou Snan' rituals as part of Durga Puja celebrations in Birbhum district of West Bengal

West Bengal logs highest one-day discharge of 3,889 COVID patients

1 min read . 11:44 AM IST Staff Writer

The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 3,53,822 after 4,121 people tested positive for the disease

West Bengal on Monday reported the highest single-day discharge of 3,889 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of recovered people to 3,10,086, the health department said in a bulletin.

West Bengal on Monday reported the highest single-day discharge of 3,889 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of recovered people to 3,10,086, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 3,53,822 after 4,121 people tested positive for the disease, while 59 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,546, it said.

The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 3,53,822 after 4,121 people tested positive for the disease, while 59 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,546, it said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The number of active cases is now 37,190.

In the last 24 hours, 42,231 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.