West Bengal logs highest single-day spike this year with 1,733 fresh COVID cases

Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh cases at 513, followed by North 24 Parganas at 331

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata: The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 5,89,922 on Friday, as 1,733 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day rise this year, a health department bulletin said.

Kolkata: The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 5,89,922 on Friday, as 1,733 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day rise this year, a health department bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh cases at 513, followed by North 24 Parganas at 331.

At least 550 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,71,895. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 96.94 per cent, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 7,692 active cases.

Altogether 92,25,351 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 26,986 on Friday, the bulletin added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}